Mercedes-Benz is committed to launching at least 10 electric cars by 2022.

The first has been revealed as the EQC small SUV, and others in the pipeline that we know of include the EQA and EQB compact SUVs, electric commercials like the eVito and eSprinter vans, and an EQE sedan and EQE SUV.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We now have fresh spy shots of an EQS, a large electric sedan to sit alongside the latest S-Class. Mercedes execs have previously hinted at the car starting production in 2020, which means we'll likely see it arrive in showrooms next year as a 2021 or 2022 model.

The latest prototypes have lost a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier testers, revealing that the EQS is a liftback sedan akin to the Tesla Model S, high-end versions of which will be its main target. Other targets will include the new Lucid Air, an electric Jaguar XJ soming soon, and to a lesser extent the Porsche Taycan and related Audi E-Tron GT.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also have some shots of the interior which features a large, portrait-style infotainment screen similar to the one in the new S-Class revealed earlier in September. Expect advanced voice activation, a head-up display with augmented reality graphics, and a digital instrument cluster with 3D graphics.

The car's platform is a dedicated battery-electric design known as the MEA2 (Mercedes Electric Architecture), and the EQS is just the first application. MEA1 underpins the EQC and is based on a modified version of Mercedes' MHA platform for SUVs with internal-combustion engines.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

We can see that the EQS is a lot lower and sleeker than your typical Mercedes, including the CLS and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. We can also see in some of the shots that the doors will be frameless and feature extendable handles. Mercedes previewed the design with the Vision EQS concept unveiled during September's Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The MEA2 platform has enabled the designers to add a long wheelbase and short overhangs front and rear, and although the EQS looks to be similar in size to the mid-size CLS, the interior space should be on par or better than the full-size S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Given the rapid advancement in battery technology, Mercedes is keeping quiet on specs for its future electric cars. However, we know the EQS will come in several grades including one with a range of 435 miles when measured on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. This could still result in a range of over 400 miles when measured on the stricter EPA test cycle.

There's also talk of a Mercedes-AMG version of the EQS packing performance similar to the S63 sledgehammer, as well as an ultra-luxury Maybach version.