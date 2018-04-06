Chevy's new medium-duty trucks borrow one trait from the Camaro Z/28





The lineup of 2019 Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks, the 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD, won't perform like a Camaro, but they do happen to share one element with the Camaro Z/28.

It's none other than the "flowtie," the cheeky name Chevrolet gave the 2014 Camaro Z/28's bowtie badge. Recall, the flowtie is merely the Chevy bowtie badge as an outline; the center of the logo is cut out for maximum airflow.

When engineers looked at solutions to improve airflow for the massive upright grilles of the 2019 Silverado medium-duty trucks, the answer sat right on the nose of the Camaro Z/28. The flowtie is also present on the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The brand didn't disclose exactly how the flowtie improves the Silverado medium duty trucks, but Chevy credits the badge with lowering engine fluid temperatures in the Camaro.

The Silverado medium-duty line marks the brand's return to the segment after the end of the Kodiak in 2009, and Chevy will sell the trucks without beds exclusively. The three commercial trucks reside in the chassis cab Class 4, 5, and 6 medium-duty conventional cab segments, and represent GVWRs (Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings) that will range from 15,000 for the Class 4 truck all the way up to 22,900 pounds for the Class 6 truck. A 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 engine provides 300 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque.

Chevrolet also revealed that the trucks come with a tilting Fiberglass hood with integrated hand grips for easier serviceability, and the cab has inlaid doors with triple door seals to reduce in-cab noise.



Wherever the Silverado medium-duty trucks go, know that each one sports just a little bit of Camaro at the front.

