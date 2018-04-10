Living and working with the 2019 Ram 1500





My mom's moving saga never ends. It's the gift that keeps on giving for a son who wants to help and has occasional access to pickup trucks. Recently, a 2019 Ram 1500 was available to me and that meant I became delivery boy once again. This time she needed an oven moved, along with a few bikes, and assorted detritus. She had more, but the Ram's 5-foot, 7-inch bed had only so much room, I had time for one trip, and I have only so much patience for the interminable moving process.

After spending a week in the 2019 Ram Laramie Crew Cab, moving my mom's junk, and putting almost 500 miles on it, I have some thoughts on what it's like to live and work with Ram's shiny new pickup.

It rides better than ever. The last-generation Ram 1500 was already among the best-riding full-size pickups, but the new Ram is even better. Outfitted with the base coil-spring suspension and riding on 20-inch tires (on what have to be the best-looking pickup wheels I've seen yet, even if they do cost $1,295), my loaner smoothed out Chicago's potholes and speed bumps like a luxury sedan. I said a few weeks ago that I couldn't understand how anyone could drive the F-250 Super Duty every day due to its clunky suspension. I feel just the opposite about the Ram. This is the cowboy Cadillac truck fans should buy for everyday driving.

The interior is beautiful. My loaner came with a downbeat five-passenger black leather interior, but the contrasting piping flashed as an unexpected touch that added class. Soft-touch surfaces have slowly seeped into full-size pickups, led mostly by Ram, and the new Ram has them in spades. This cabin is on par with many luxury cars. That's appropriate, too, because it's easy to drop $50,000 or $60,000 on a Ram 1500, and this one sat right in that range, as we shall soon see.

The interior is spacious. Ram added four inches to the wheelbase of the 2019 1500, with all of that length going to rear seat space. Rear leg room grows from 40.3 inches to a limousine-like 45.2 inches. My niece rode back there and remarked, without prodding, that the back seat has a lot of room. And the seats in this truck even recline. Given the width of a pickup, it's more realistic to put three in the back than in any car, which makes the Ram a viable choice for everyday comfortable transportation. The downside is the fact that this thing is freakin' long, making it a bear to parallel park or maneuver in tight alleys.