Mercedes-Benz jumping into the subscription game in June

This coming June, Cadillac, BMW, Volvo, and Porsche will have another premium car-subscription service to contend with from Mercedes-Benz. The brand announced a pilot program for the upcoming service at the National Automobile Dealers Association meeting, per a report Tuesday in Automotive News (subscription required).

Details on the new pilot service were unavailable, and the unnamed dealer sources who spoke of the new service said Mercedes-Benz did not disclose the service's name. Motor Authority reached out to Mercedes-Benz for comment. A company spokesman said Mercedes-Benz has a pilot program in consideration, but it’s premature to discuss the details, though the company hopes to share more information in the near future.

In March, Mercedes-Benz announced it would launch the Flexperience car-subscription service in Germany. With the news, the luxury marque said a U.S. launch would come pending the success of the program in Germany.

Flexperience will offer subscribers up to 12 different cars per year, and the rate includes insurance, maintenance, repairs, and even tire wear. Vehicles included in the program are the A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, and the range-topping S-Class. It would make sense for the U.S. program to include SUVs as well. Pricing for the German program was not available.



Prices for car-subscription services varies from make to make. Volvo is on the lower end. It will offer the XC40 crossover for $600 per month through Care by Volvo. Book by Cadillac sits at $1,800 per month for a variety of cars, including V-Series and Platinum models. BMW and Porsche offer two tiers: the former's Access service starts at $2,000 per month and rises to $3,700 per month, while Porsche also starts at $2,000 per month and rises to $3,000 per month for the top tier.

The U.S. service will launch in two undisclosed cities, though sources told AN one city features three dealerships and the second city has two dealers. The report also said the dealerships will be heavily involved in the pilot subscription service.