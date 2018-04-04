Kia product boss hints at additional Stinger variants in the future

Apr 4, 2018

2018 Kia Stinger GT

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Enlarge Photo

The Kia Stinger is a new kid on the sport sedan block, but the brand has plans to keep the fastback fresh throughout its lifecycle.

Orth Hendrick, Kia North America product planner, told AutoGuide in a Tuesday report that various new models may be in the cards. They could include a higher-performance variant, a more luxurious offering, and special editions.

"It’s a little early yet, we just got the car on the market, and we still have a handful of dealers who have never sold one yet. We’ll probably wait for a while to get some data in and see what the reaction will be," Hendrick said. Only after crunching the data will a final decision be made on additional derivatives. 

Kia also understands the Stinger is a "want" car, not a "need," and any future additions will reflect this logic. "It's a fashion statement," Hendrick added.

Expect a bold color palette, perhaps even the show-car yellow hue for a limited-production run, and even additional powertrains through the Stinger's life to keep things fresh. 

We may even see a V-8 powered Stinger. Last year, Kia Australia's general media manager, Kevin Hepworth, said the engine had been proposed for the American market. The likely choice would be Hyundai's 5.0-liter V-8, which powers the Genesis G80 and makes 420 horsepower. That power figure differs enough from the 365 horsepower of the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 to make sense.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

California villa comes with garage space for 100 cars, vineyard California villa comes with garage space for 100 cars, vineyard
Lincoln's next act: this time it's a marathon Lincoln's next act: this time it's a marathon
Sculpture gives glimpse of McLaren BP23's 3-seat cabin Sculpture gives glimpse of McLaren BP23's 3-seat cabin
2019 Acura TLX inline-4 model gets A-Spec treatment 2019 Acura TLX inline-4 model gets A-Spec treatment
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.