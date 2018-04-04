Kia product boss hints at additional Stinger variants in the future

News
Mercedes-Benz isn't ready to walk away from diesel Industry
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Kia Stinger GTEnlarge Photo
The Kia Stinger is a new kid on the sport sedan block, but the brand has plans to keep the fastback fresh throughout its lifecycle.
Orth Hendrick, Kia North America product planner, told AutoGuide in a Tuesday report that various new models may be in the cards. They could include a higher-performance variant, a more luxurious offering, and special editions.
"It’s a little early yet, we just got the car on the market, and we still have a handful of dealers who have never sold one yet. We’ll probably wait for a while to get some data in and see what the reaction will be," Hendrick said. Only after crunching the data will a final decision be made on additional derivatives.
Kia also understands the Stinger is a "want" car, not a "need," and any future additions will reflect this logic. "It's a fashion statement," Hendrick added.
Expect a bold color palette, perhaps even the show-car yellow hue for a limited-production run, and even additional powertrains through the Stinger's life to keep things fresh.
We may even see a V-8 powered Stinger. Last year, Kia Australia's general media manager, Kevin Hepworth, said the engine had been proposed for the American market. The likely choice would be Hyundai's 5.0-liter V-8, which powers the Genesis G80 and makes 420 horsepower. That power figure differs enough from the 365 horsepower of the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 to make sense.
Email This Page