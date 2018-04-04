Redesigned Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ coming in 2021 with larger engine?





2018 Toyota 86 Enlarge Photo

Toyota previously confirmed it will develop a successor to the affordable 86 sports car, but new details allege the 86, and its Subaru twin, the BRZ, will come with a larger-displacement engine. And, no, there's no mention of a turbocharger.

The Japan Times reported on Tuesday that the next-generation 86 and BRZ will arrive in 2021, and a larger 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine will provide the power. Notably, Subaru introduced a new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 "boxer" engine with the Ascent crossover. The engine displaces 2,387 cc, rounded to 2,400 cc, and makes 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, and peak torque of 277 pound-feet between 2,000 and 4,800 rpm.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS Enlarge Photo

Those are significantly higher figures over the current 86 and BRZ's shared 2.0-liter flat-4 engine, which produces 200 hp at 7,000 rpm and just 151 lb-ft of torque at 6,400 rpm, and an extra 60 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque would certainly appease those yearning for more power from the affordable sport coupes. However, without the turbo, it's unclear what kind of power figures the 2.4-liter may produce, if indeed, this is the engine in question. The extra displacement will likely improve upon that weak 151 lb-ft torque figure, though.



The report also claims the rumored 2.4-liter engine will provide an even lower center of gravity for improved handling.

Motor Authority reached out to both Toyota and Subaru for comment on the next-generation 86 and BRZ. Subaru reiterated its commitment to a BRZ successor but did not speculate on details. Toyota did not respond, but we will update this story if and when we hear back.

Toyota will keep busy in the meantime with another sports car as it prepares to reveal the production version of the fifth-generation Supra. The automaker showed the Supra racing concept last month at the 2018 Geneva motor show, and the production model could bow at the 2019 Detroit auto show.