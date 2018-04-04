Ferrari comic, Jaguar I-Pace, McLaren F1 successor: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A collaboration between Ferrari and well renowned sci-fi illustrator Riccardo Burchielli has resulted in a new web-based comic. The story is set in the distant future where despite some harsh conditions racing lives on.

Jaguar's I-Pace electric crossover only made its debut a month ago but we've already spent some time behind the wheel. That time was very short unfortunately but we still managed to learn a few things.

McLaren has given us a glimpse at its upcoming F1 successor. The glimpse has come in the form of a sculpture that shows the layout of the car's cabin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari enters comic book world with "We Race"

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover (brief) first drive review: 4:34 to the future

Sculpture gives glimpse of McLaren BP23's 3-seat cabin

Latest crossover SUV crash-tests reveal alarming discrepancy for passenger-side safety

Infiniti to ditch rear-wheel drive?

Mazda CX-5 diesel: engine still MIA in compact crossover SUV

Next Ford Focus teased ahead of April 10 reveal

Trump’s EPA ready to roll back Obama-era fuel-economy rules

Green light given to turn Top Gear Test Track into housing estate

What China learned from California about getting electric cars on its roads