2019 Acura TLX inline-4 model gets A-Spec treatment

Acura's TLX was given a major refresh for 2018 that saw the return of the brand's A-Spec package.

However, only buyers going for the V-6-powered TLX could tick the A-Spec option. That changes for 2019 as the inline-4-powered TLX can now be ordered as an A-Spec as well.

Before you get too excited, note that the A-Spec package is all about appearances rather than performance upgrades. Those seeking increased performance will have to look elsewhere or wait for the return of Acura's Type S package, which is expected to include twin-turbocharged V-6 power.

That doesn't mean the A-Spec package isn't worth a look at. You get a more aggressive front fascia, 19-inch alloy wheels, dark accents, a diffuser insert and large exhaust tips. There's also a few interior tweaks including better bolstered front seats and a thick-rimmed steering wheel. Buyers going for the V-6 engine with all-wheel drive also get a quicker steering ratio, stiffer springs and a stiffer rear stabilizer bar.

2019 Acura TLX Enlarge Photo

Note, adding the A-Spec package also adds all of the features of Acura's Technology package. In the case of the TLX, this adds ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and ambient interior lighting.

The only other changes on the TLX for 2019 are new 19-inch wheels and some additional exterior colors.

The TLX's standard 2.4-liter inline-4 is rated at 204 horsepower while the available 3.5-liter V-6 is rated at 290 hp. The inline-4 is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive only. The V-6 is mated to a 9-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the 2019 Acura TLX starts at $33,965, including destination.