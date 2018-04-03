This is the first 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 to hit the dyno

Follow Jeff Add to circle



When you take delivery of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, you'll want to be sure it makes all of the power that Chevy claims is on tap. For the record, that would be 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. YouTuber StreetSpeed717 recently snagged what he claims is the fourth ZR1 off the Bowling Green assembly line and the first with a manual transmission. His first stop with his power-crazed coupe? A local race shop with its very own dyno.

Race Proven Motorsports of New Castle, Delaware, has performed work on a number of vehicles belonging to StreetSpeed717 (aka Mike). The crew has a camo-wrapped Z06 making ZR1-like numbers, but now Mike has the actual ZR1 as well. In this video, the Race Proven Motorsports guys hook it up to the dyno to see just how closely its actual numbers compare to the advertised figures.

The 11-plus minute video isn't all dyno results. Skip ahead to the 5:00 mark to see the car fired up on the dyno and to 6:45 for the first dyno pull. You probably don't need to watch the guys wash the car.

The good news is Chevy might be sandbagging a little bit. After three runs on the dyno, this ZR1 is shown to be making between 664 and 668 horsepower at the wheels. That translates to somewhere in the neighborhood of 780 horsepower, assuming about a 15 percent power loss from the engine to the wheels. Further, Race Proven Motorsports can immediately tell that the power delivery is relatively tame with respect to the engine tuning.

More boost can be unlocked for the supercharger, and more aggressive engine timing can be utilized as well. It's not a surprise that Chevrolet would offer its ZR1 with a relatively tame tune. After all, it's not like the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine is boring. This is great news for those looking to offer tuning upgrades for a vehicle that is already a monster right from the showroom floor.

See for yourself by hitting play on the video above.