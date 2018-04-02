SF electric cars, BMW M3 spy shots, Ferrari hybrid tester: Today's Car News

Apr 2, 2018
SF Motors SF5

SF Motors SF5

Yet another electric car startup has come out of the woodwork. The latest is SF Motors which already has a plant in the United States and is constructing another in China. It's also got a co-founder of Tesla among its ranks.

BMW is out testing prototypes for its next-generation M3. Don't expect a hybrid powertrain in the new sport sedan though there could still be some electrification, perhaps in the form of an electric-aided compressor.

Ferraris of the future will come with hybrid technology. A video has surfaced that likely shows Ferrari testing a new hybrid powertrain expected to be in production in the next year or two.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SF Motors reveals first EVs to be built at ex-Hummer plant

2020 BMW M3 spy shots

Silent-running Ferrari likely packs new hybrid powertrain

2018 Lexus RX 350L first drive review: playing catch up in a game it created

CT6's twin-turbo V-8 exclusive to Cadillac, says Johan de Nysschen

Tesla recalls 123,000 Model S electric cars over steering-bolt corrosion

Rimac C_Two almost sold out despite $2M price tag

2019 Nissan Altima video first look

Valentino Rossi samples the Ferrari 488 Pista at Fiorano

Nissan Leaf 30-kwh battery decline 3 times that of earlier electric cars

