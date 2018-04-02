McLaren sharpens 570S Spider with Track Pack

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



McLaren's 570S Spider is hardly what you'd call a soft sports car, but nevertheless the British automaker has seen fit to develop a range of parts that will see it perform better on the road and race track.

The parts are grouped in a new Track Pack that reduces the weight of the 570S Spider by 77 pounds and includes new telemetry features to help you hone your skills at the track. There's also a louder exhaust system that makes the car sound a lot meaner.

Most of the weight savings come from the addition of forged light alloy wheels, which are shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. There are also carbon fiber goodies for the interior, including lightweight racing buckets. Alcantara trim completes the race car theme.

Finally, there's the new telemetry features that provide lap times and sector splits as well as post-drive analysis and data-logging with graphical plots of vehicle speed and time deltas.

No changes are made to the powertrain, which remains a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Peak output registers at 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.0 seconds and a top speed of just over 200 mph.

McLaren introduced a similar pack for the 570S coupe two years ago. It proved so popular that one out of every ten 570S customers ticked the box on the options list.

The 570S Spider Track Pack is priced at $24,100 and must be ordered on a new 570S Spider.