Jaguar considers skipping R models in favor of SVR

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Enlarge Photo

Jaguar dropped a wonderful bit of news at the 2018 NY auto show. The British automaker decided that stuffing a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 into the F-Pace makes good sense, and we're inclined to agree. That's how the compact crossover earned the SVR badge. But that also means Jaguar jumped right past an R model to the full-on SVR, and Jaguar might be moving this way for the rest of the family.

Speaking to AutoExpress, Jaguar SVO Design Director Wayne Burgess said, "there is not enough room in each model line to have an R and an SVR. We have found F-Type R and F-Type SVR kind of compete against each other." That's no surprise considering each model is great for a wide range of reasons, most of which center around sound and horsepower.

Jaguar wants to continue building these monster performance variants, so don't worry that the leaping cat is less jungle and more domesticated. The automaker is simply being smart about the versions of each vehicle it produces. If Jag finds that customers are having a tough time choosing between the near alpha example and the true top-tier version, then just be glad the brand will choose to do the top-tier version. It will come clad in SVR badging.

That will let customers choose from a simpler trim ladder and option list, and avoid any potential pricing pitfalls that could appear along the way. Instead of fully optioning out an R model, you would just buy the SVR and be on your way.

Everyone else will know you're on your way because your car will shout it to the world. And that's why we love the SVR family.

Well, with a possible I-Pace SVR in the works, almost all SVRs will be loud.