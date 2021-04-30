Genesis has a heavily updated version of its G70 sedan headed to showrooms this summer as a 2022 model and priced from $38,570, including destination.

The small sport sedan has taken on a whole new look that aligns it with the rest of the Genesis lineup, which is important as Genesis continues to push into new markets.

Key among the changes is the adoption of Genesis' quad-element lighting theme, where the light clusters front and rear are split to give the effect of four individual elements. Another signature element of Genesis' latest styling theme is a large mesh grille in the shape of a crest. Reflecting the sporty nature of the G70, the grille is positioned lower than on the larger G80 and G90 sedans. A wagon body style is also coming, though we're unlikely to see this option in the United States.

2022 Genesis G70

Changes inside are less dramatic, though the designers have added a larger 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system as standard. The system features new graphics and supports over-the-air updates. The wireless charging mat for mobile devices has also been changed to a horizontal layout, making it easier to fit bigger devices.

Buyers have two powertrain options to choose from. The standard option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Buyers seeking more performance are able to opt for a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. Sadly, there isn't a manual transmission anymore, meaning an 8-speed automatic only.

Buyers are still able to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive, with the latter costing an additional $2,100. New to the G70 is an available sport exhaust system with an adjustable valve that enables the driver to control the volume level. A new Sport+ model has also been added to the car's drive mode selector.

2022 Genesis G70

Standard electronic driver-assist features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability and a highway assist that can handle some steering, as well as warnings for forward collision, blind spots and rear cross traffic.

The G70 is an impressive sport sedan, but it's not a crossover so we’re not sure how many people will notice with the GV70 small crossover also arriving this summer. The 2020 sales tally for the U.S. was just 7,124 units, though things were slowed by Covid-19.

