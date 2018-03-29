Acura MDX A-Spec, Genesis electric coupe, Alfa Romeo black packs: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Genesis Essentia Concept, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

We're now into the second day of the 2018 New York International Auto Show but there are still many vehicles to report on. One is the Acura MDX A-Spec, which arrives for 2019 and adds plenty of aggression to the luxury mid-size SUV.

Genesis used the show to roll out the Essentia concept. It's an electric grand tourer that has left us wondering whether it's a preview of the new coupe the Korean luxury brand will add to its lineup early next decade.

Alfa Romeo didn't have a new car to present. Instead, the Italian automaker introduced the Nero Edizione package, which adds some tasteful black accents to the Giulia and Stelvio models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts at 2018 New York auto show

Genesis Essentia Concept: Here’s your luxury Rorschach test

Alfa Romeo's Nero Edizione package for Giulia and Stelvio debuts in New York

Updates prioritize 2019 Kia Optima over 2019 Sedona for active-safety gear

First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not?

2019 Mazda CX-3 brings a more refined interior

2018 Kia Stinger review

Nvidia pumps brakes on self-driving car development after Uber crash

Beverly Hills bans plug-in hybrids from public charging stations