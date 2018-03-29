2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt starts at $47,495





2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Enlarge Photo

Drivers, open your wallets. Preorders for the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt are open at dealerships across the U.S., and the car is priced at $47,495 (including a mandatory $900 destination charge).

That's $7,405 more than the Mustang GT Premium, but the extra dollars do a lot more than add Bullitt badges, wheels, and that beautiful Dark Highland Green paint (it's the position of Motor Authority that the Bullitt's other available color, Shadow Black, does not exist).

CHECK OUT: Long-lost 1968 Mustang from “Bullitt” likely worth millions

Ford boosted the 5.0-liter V-8 from 460 to 480 horsepower (not 475, as previously reported) and increased the top speed from 155 to 163 mph. The improvement is thanks to a new air intake, an intake manifold from the Shelby GT350, some ECU trickery, and an 87-millimeter throttle body. Ford also adds a unique, black-tipped quad exhaust system based on the Mustang GT's optional active exhaust.

Other standard Bullitt features also soften the price's blow. Ford's 12-inch digital instrument cluster is free on every Bullitt––it's part of a $2,200 Premium Plus Package on the base GT Premium. This freebie drops the Bullitt's effective price to around $5,200, which is even more palatable with all the performance improvements.

As Ford announced at the 2018 Detroit auto show, the Bullitt's only factory options are magnetic dampers, Recaro seats with leather upholstery and neat green contrast stitching, and an electronics package that adds navigation, blind-spot monitoring, an improved stereo, and a memory function for the driver's seat.

Remember, you should order yours in Dark Highland Green.