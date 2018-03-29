2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt starts at $47,495

Mar 29, 2018

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Enlarge Photo

Drivers, open your wallets. Preorders for the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt are open at dealerships across the U.S., and the car is priced at $47,495 (including a mandatory $900 destination charge).

That's $7,405 more than the Mustang GT Premium, but the extra dollars do a lot more than add Bullitt badges, wheels, and that beautiful Dark Highland Green paint (it's the position of Motor Authority that the Bullitt's other available color, Shadow Black, does not exist).

CHECK OUT: Long-lost 1968 Mustang from “Bullitt” likely worth millions

Ford boosted the 5.0-liter V-8 from 460 to 480 horsepower (not 475, as previously reported) and increased the top speed from 155 to 163 mph. The improvement is thanks to a new air intake, an intake manifold from the Shelby GT350, some ECU trickery, and an 87-millimeter throttle body. Ford also adds a unique, black-tipped quad exhaust system based on the Mustang GT's optional active exhaust.

Other standard Bullitt features also soften the price's blow. Ford's 12-inch digital instrument cluster is free on every Bullitt––it's part of a $2,200 Premium Plus Package on the base GT Premium. This freebie drops the Bullitt's effective price to around $5,200, which is even more palatable with all the performance improvements.

As Ford announced at the 2018 Detroit auto show, the Bullitt's only factory options are magnetic dampers, Recaro seats with leather upholstery and neat green contrast stitching, and an electronics package that adds navigation, blind-spot monitoring, an improved stereo, and a memory function for the driver's seat.

Remember, you should order yours in Dark Highland Green.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mazda CX-3 brings a more refined interior 2019 Mazda CX-3 brings a more refined interior
Genesis Essentia video preview Genesis Essentia video preview
VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept
First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.