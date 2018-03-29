First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It's been more than two years since the Jannarelly Design-1 was revealed, and almost a year since the first examples were delivered.

Yet we still haven't seen footage of the sports car in motion. That changed this week when the Dubai-based company dropped a video showing two of the cars working they're way up the winding roads of Jebel Jais, the United Arab Emirates' highest mountain.

Even when static the stunning lines and proportions of the Design-1 make you want to hop in and take a spin, but seeing the car's wide haunches hug the road and hearing its mid-mounted V-6 roar away gives us a much better feel of the raw driving experience the car delivers.

Jannarelly Design-1 production Enlarge Photo

The good news is that Americans don't have to miss out on this one. Jannarelly has a local distributor in the form of VanDouble Enterprises. The first examples to reach local soil are special Launch editions, priced from $84,000.

Jannarelly plans to build just 499 examples of the Design-1 for worldwide sale, so the cars, which combine 1960s-era design cues with modern performance and safety, will remain exclusive. Powering them is a 3.5-liter V-6 delivering 304 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, enough to see them hit 62 mph in 4.0 seconds and top out at 135 mph. The sole transmission is a 6-speed manual and drive is to the rear wheels only, via a limited-slip differential.

The Design-1 can be ordered with or without a windshield, and there's also a flip-up roof option. Jannarelly is also evaluating an electric powertrain for the Design-1 and has previewed a unique design for the potential zero-emission sports car.