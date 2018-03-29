Alfa Romeo's Nero Edizione package for Giulia and Stelvio debuts in New York

Follow Jeff Add to circle



There's an easy way to anger up almost any vehicle. You add black. It's simple, but it works.

Alfa Romeo understands this, which is why the Italian automaker has turned to a dash of the dark stuff for two of its models.

Though Alfa Romeo isn't calling it "black", the dark shade is being welcomed and embraced on the Giulia and Stelvio. Specifically, it's the 2.0-liter turbocharged versions that will now be made available with the new Nero Edizione package, unveiled on Wednesday at the 2018 New York auto show.

On the Stelvio, a set of 20-inch aluminum wheels wear a special shade called Dark Miron. For the Giulia, that same hue is applied to a set of 19-inch rollers.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio equipped with Nero Edizione package Enlarge Photo

The grille surround, exterior mirror caps, and badges also are draped with Dark Miron paint on both. Further, the exhaust tips, badges, headlamp bezels, window surrounds, and wheel caps are all blacked out. For the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo also paints the roof rails gloss black.

Though it's calling the color Dark Miron, you should know that Nero Edizione is Italian for "Black Edition." So we're just going to call the painted pieces black. Though if this we're a Spanish vehicle, we could note that Miron translates to "Voyeur."

Which is what you'll have when you roll on by in your Nero Edizione Stelvio or Giulia...a bunch of people staring, because the vehicles seriously look good.

