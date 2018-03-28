Lincoln Aviator, Cadillac XT4, Audi RS 5 Sportback: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Lincoln's new Aviator is the hit of this week's 2018 New York auto show. It's due on sale next year and will bring with it a new rear-wheel-drive platform and a plug-in hybrid option. The latter is expected to put some supercar powertrains to shame.

Another popular reveal was that of the Cadillac XT4, a compact crossover SUV to target the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. It's been announced with only a turbo-4 so far, but a plug-in hybrid option is expected to join the range eventually.

Audi used the show to reveal the first-ever RS 5 Sportback. It packs all of the panache of the RS 5 coupe into a much more practical form factor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

