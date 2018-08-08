Jaguar explains why its 2019 F-Pace SVR means business

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar Land Rover along with its Special Vehicle Operations blew the competition out of the water with the reveal of the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR back in March at the 2018 New York auto show.

The small SUV comes equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 delivering 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. And this is mated to an eight-speed automatic tweaked for faster shifts, along with all-wheel drive.

In comparison, Alfa Romeo's Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG's GLC63 S make do with just 505 hp and 503 hp, respectively, and Porsche's Macan Turbo isn't even in the same league with its paltry 400 hp, or 440 with an available Performance Package.

Performance numbers for the F-Pace SVR include a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph.

But before we describe to you all the performance upgrades, just take a step back and admire the muscular yet elegant lines of this proverbial iron fist in a velvet glove.

The body has been made wider thanks to custom wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings, and all around you'll find an aerodynamic package and numerous cooling apertures. The custom hood also sports a pair of vents to extract hot air from the engine bay.

For the chassis, the SVO engineers have stiffened the spring rates and incorporated a new anti-roll system. The F-Pace SVR also benefits from an electronic differential to help split torque between the wheels. Speaking of the wheels, a 21-inch staggered set is standard and 22-inchers are available. And within these sit a high-performance brake package with discs measuring over 15 inches front and rear. The video above highlights many of these features.

Note, fans of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar can look forward to a similar performance package making its way soon into the handsome SUV.

The first F-Pace SVR's should be reaching showrooms now. The vehicle is priced from $80,985. Naturally, it sits at the top of the F-Pace range, which for 2019 kicks off with the 247-hp F-Pace 25t priced from $45,595. Both figures include destination.

All 2019 F-Pace SUVs receive a 10.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system as standard. Also standard is a suite of electronic driver aids that includes automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, lane keep assist, and parking sensors front and rear.