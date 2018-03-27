Range Rover Evoque spied, GMC Sierra AT4 revealed, Uber retreats: Car News Headlines

News
Waymo announces new fleet of self-driving Jaguar... Auto Shows
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4Enlarge Photo
A prototype for the next-generation Range Rover Evoque has been spotted again. The size and shape isn’t changing much, but it’s clear the redesigned model adopts plenty of influences from Land Rover’s Range Rover Velar.
GMC has rolled out the refined, yet off-road-ready Sierra 1500 AT4. It's due on sale this fall and is just the first AT4 model from GMC. Eventually, every vehicle in the lineup will receive the AT4 treatment.
There's more bad news for Uber following last week's fatal accident involving a pedestrian and one of the ride-hailing company's self-driving cars. The company has announced its pulling out of Southeast Asia due to overwhelming competition from local player Grab.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots
2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is for the refined off-roader
Uber retreats from Southeast Asia by selling operations to rival Grab
2018 Hyundai Kona video road test
Arizona blocks Uber from testing self-driving cars on state's roads
“Electric cars are disasters; they are evil," says Hyundai union head
Lynk & Co. reveals 02 SUV, confirms 2019 launch in Europe
2018 Fiat 500 Urbana: the citified subcompact car
Daimler's dedicated EV brand for China updates its 1 car
Nissan, Sumitomo open electric car battery recycling plant in Japan
Email This Page