Range Rover Evoque spied, GMC Sierra AT4 revealed, Uber retreats: Car News Headlines

A prototype for the next-generation Range Rover Evoque has been spotted again. The size and shape isn’t changing much, but it’s clear the redesigned model adopts plenty of influences from Land Rover’s Range Rover Velar.

GMC has rolled out the refined, yet off-road-ready Sierra 1500 AT4. It's due on sale this fall and is just the first AT4 model from GMC. Eventually, every vehicle in the lineup will receive the AT4 treatment.

There's more bad news for Uber following last week's fatal accident involving a pedestrian and one of the ride-hailing company's self-driving cars. The company has announced its pulling out of Southeast Asia due to overwhelming competition from local player Grab.

