Pirelli created a new tire just for the Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 250 GTO Enlarge Photo

The Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car in the world.

On the auction block, a 250 GTO will easily see bidders waging war with the sale price climbing toward $40 million. A 250 GTO even traded hands privately for the amazing sum of $52 million.

Despite the insane values placed on these cars, the owners do set them loose on the race track. That's where Pirelli comes in. The Italian tire manufacturer has announced that it will produce a special set of rubber just for the 250 GTO.

Called the Stelvio Corsa, the tires look similar to the type originally used on the 250 GTO back in the 1960s. Thankfully for the drivers of said vintage Ferraris, these tires pack modern technology to ensure better grip and reliability.

The Pirelli Stelvio Corsa tire for the Ferrari 250 GTO Enlarge Photo

They exist as part of Pirelli's Collezione group of tires, which are produced for vintage road and rally cars of note. From the 1950s through the 1970s, Pirelli makes a tire that will fit your ride and keep you rolling along smoothly and safely.

It's no surprise to hear that Pirelli produces these vintage road and rally racing tires. What is a surprise, however, is the fact that Pirelli will produce a special set just for the 250 GTO. Ferrari built less than 40 examples of its homologation special, so there's not going to be a notable demand.

Still, these cars do hit the track at vintage racing events and clearly Pirelli sees an opportunity to supply the owners of those cars with safe and period-correct styled rubber. Who knows, Ferrari may even start building more 250 GTOs as part of a continuation series.

There's no word on what it costs to order up a set of these tires. When you consider that they're being used to help keep a $40 million car on the track, we'd imagine that the price tag is a bit higher than a set of Westlakes you'd find at Walmart.