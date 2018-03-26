2019 Corvette ZR1 specs confirmed, including 0-60 mph time of 2.85 seconds

Mar 26, 2018

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

We've known the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the most powerful Corvette to ever leave the factory thanks to a 755-horsepower, but now we know what the car can do with that incredible number.

Speaking to Corvette Blogger during this month's 2018 12 Hours of Sebring race, Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles confirmed some of the new Corvette ZR1's performance specs.

It turns out car will go from 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds, and it will accomplishe the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds. The quarter-mile time is particularly impressive since the ZR1 is, arguably, a track-focused sports car.

Oh, and Charles added the ZR1 will clock 100 mph in 6.0 seconds flat. The numbers are likely generated with the car's 8-speed automatic.

We also know the car holds the lap record for Virginia International Raceway's Grand Course West, with a time of 2:37.25 set during routine testing earlier this year.

At the heart of the performance specs is a 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 V-8, which makes the aforementioned 755 hp plus 715 pound-feet of torque. Corvette engineers even had a cheeky nickname for the LT5 during development, thanks to the massive supercharger on hand: BAS, or "big ass supercharger." Quite fitting, indeed.

Strangely enough, the Corvette team never planned for a new ZR1 after the C6 Corvette exited production. Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter previously admitted that the focus was on the base Stingray and Z06 models after General Motors exited bankruptcy. Engineers began experimenting with added performance parts and aerodynamics, and (thankfully) the ZR1 was born.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 UX to be first Lexus available via subscription 2019 UX to be first Lexus available via subscription
2019 Corvette ZR1 specs confirmed, including 0-60 mph time of 2.85 seconds 2019 Corvette ZR1 specs confirmed, including 0-60 mph time of 2.85 seconds
2019 Honda Insight revealed, promises 50 MPG or better 2019 Honda Insight revealed, promises 50 MPG or better
Infinti Q60 Black S due in 2020 with F1-matching hybrid tech Infinti Q60 Black S due in 2020 with F1-matching hybrid tech
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.