Jaguar F-Pace SVR coming to New York auto show; who ordered the spicy one?





2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Jaguar signed its chit and joined the “blisteringly fast SUV” country club Monday when it announced the Jaguar F-Pace SVR would be unveiled at this week's 2018 New York International Auto Show.

The high-test, high-riding sports SUV will make its world debut after extensive testing this winter and rumors of its existence circulated last year.

The automaker isn’t divulging details just yet, but we already know that it’ll have V-8 grunt in the neighborhood of 550 horsepower, all-wheel drive, bigger brakes, an 8-speed automatic, a much more aggressive face, and quad-tipped exhausts to machine gun its sonorous soundtrack across the interstate. Performance figures for the F-Pace SVR weren't yet announced, but it's safe to assume that the Jag Skunk Works folks wouldn't settle for any longer than a 4.0-second sprint up to 60 mph.

The “SVR” badge is tops in the Jaguar den, and the pinnacle of output from the Special Vehicle Operations division. The Jaguar F-Type wears an SVR badge in its halo edition too.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

There’s still more for us to learn about the F-Pace SVR at the New York auto show, which starts on Wednesday. How engineers mitigated the F-Pace’s prodigious 2-ton mass is still a mystery, and how much its big 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 will leave on the table for a Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR that’s in the mail soon.

One thing is already clear: with the F-Pace SVR, Jaguar is elbows-in to an elite set already crowded with the Mercedes-AMG GLC63, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Porsche Macan Turbo, plus the soon-to-be-arriving BMW X3 M and Audi RS Q5 models. We smell a comparo in the near future.

The new F-Pace SVR will appear alongside the Jaguar I-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe, which debuted earlier this month in Geneva.

For more New York coverage, head to our dedicated hub.