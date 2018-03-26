2017 Ford F-250, 2019 Lexus UX, Infiniti Q60 Black S: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Lexus UX Enlarge Photo

Pickup trucks have grown in size with each subsequent redesign. And one of the biggest today is Ford's F-250. Find out what it's like living with a truck this size.

At the other end of the size spectrum is the Lexus UX, a compact crossover SUV that reaches showrooms in December. It will be the first Lexus to be available via subscription.

Infiniti's working on a high-performance Q60 to take on the Audi RS 5, BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. The car hasn't been given the green light just yet but Infiniti has been dropping plenty of hints that we'll see it eventually.

Living and working with the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty

2019 UX to be first Lexus available via subscription

Infinti Q60 Black S due in 2020 with F1-matching hybrid tech

2018 Hyundai Kona first drive: small crossover hit parade

Volvo will build some Lynk & Co. cars in Europe

Luck on Ferrari's side as Vettel takes win at Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Appreciating the i-MiEV: oldest modern electric car still in production after 10 years

Here's how Formula 1's Halo affects visibility

2019 Toyota Yaris sedan: more choices to make

UPS adds battery energy storage for 118 electric vans in UK