Mercedes-Benz launches Flexperience car subscription service in Germany

Mercedes-Benz will join a host of other automakers launching car subscription services and announced this month that it will launch "Mercedes me Flexperience."

The service's premise is similar to many other car subscription services from brands including Porsche, Cadillac, and Volvo. For one monthly rate, Mercedes-Benz will include the option to subscribe to up to 12 different cars per year, and the rate includes insurance, maintenance, repairs, and even tire wear. Subscribers will be able to drive up to 36,000 kilometers (around 22,000 miles) per year.

The luxury marque said all vehicle requests, delivery scheduling, and collections will be handled online. Mercedes-Benz will also allow subscribers to pick out exactly what they want for their cars. Powertrain, exterior colors, interior motifs, and features will all be customizable ahead of the vehicles' delivery.

Mercedes-Benz said it will include the A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, and the range-topping S-Class in the program. Pricing was not provided, though with the S-Class as part of the roster, expect premium prices.

Porsche offers two separate tiers for its "Passport" subscription program. One includes less well-equipped vehicles, while the more expensive tier includes more sports cars and premium vehicles. Pricing is $2,000 per month for the lower tier and $3,000 per month for the higher tier.

According to Motoring, If the German program is successful, Mercedes-Benz will launch the Flexperience service in the United States and expand to additional markets at a later date.