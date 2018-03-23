2019 Infiniti QX80 and QX60 get added luxury with Limited trim

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti will use next week's 2018 New York International Auto Show to introduce new Limited versions of its QX80 and QX60 SUVs. They arrive for the 2019 model year.

Limited means top-of-the-line at Infiniti, so the vehicles are packed with the best the brand has to offer.

The QX80 Limited's exterior is all about subtle details. There are 22-inch wheels with a dark finish along with stainless steel running boards with rubber grips, satin accents on the roof, unique front and rear fascias, and an Infiniti-branded puddle lamp.

2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited Enlarge Photo

The interior touches are more noticeable, especially the leather and Alcantara seat trim complete with quilting and contrast piping and stitching. It's joined by a leather-wrapped steering wheel, open-pore wood trim, a suede headliner, and metal door sills with a “LIMITED” script.

The sole powertrain is the familiar 5.6-liter V-8 good for 400 horsepower, 413 pound-feet of torque, and an 8,500-pound towing capacity. A 7-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are also standard.

Buyers looking for a slightly smaller alternative can opt for the QX60 Limited. The special touches are similar to those on the QX80 Limited although the QX60 Limited also receives a stone-colored center console lid and matching cover for the arm rests, plus quilted door panels.

2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited Enlarge Photo

The sole powertrain here is a 3.5-liter V-6 good for 295 hp and 270 lb-ft, and mated to a CVT and all-wheel-drive system.

The QX60 Limited will reach showrooms this spring while the QX80 Limited will arrive in the summer. Pricing for each will be announced closer to their respective market launches.

We only have a few days to go until the start of the N.Y. auto show. The action all unfolds March 28 and you can learn about some of the other vehicles appearing by hitting up our dedicated hub.