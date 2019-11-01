A new generation of the Ford Bronco goes on sale next year and to build excitement the automaker has revealed the latest take on the bucking bronco logo. We'll have to wait until next spring for Ford to reveal the whole vehicle, though.

A fresh look and new tech should soon grace BMW's 5-Series range as part of a mid-cycle update. A prototype for the 5-Series' Touring wagon body style has been spotted and reveals a number of clues.

Formula One organizers noticed something about the current crop of cars: they don't race very well together on the track. As a result, new rules to be introduced from the 2021 season are set to shake things up, with extra emphasis placed on aerodynamics that will allow for closer racing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

