A fresh look and new tech should soon grace BMW's 5-Series range as part of a mid-cycle update. A prototype for the 5-Series sedan has been spotted and reveals a number of clues.

Karma is ready to supply its extended-range EV platform to rival firms, and says a battery-electric platform is coming soon. Karma is not the only company selling EV platforms, though, and some rival EV startups have already signed deals with major automakers.

Koenigsegg has a new designer and we've just interviewed him. Sasha Selipanov joined the Swedish marque last year and recently unveiled his first creation, the Gemera four-door.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW 5-Series spy shots

Karma reveals E-Flex extended-range EV platform

Meet Koenigsegg's Sasha Selipanov, outlaw designer of the world's most exclusive cars

Average gas price in US drops to $1.99: AAA

New Basecamp accessories give the VW Atlas more rugged look

Battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell? VW lays out why one is the winner

Documentary details how Porsche tackled back-to-back 24-hour races

Review update: 2020 CX-30 is Mazda’s better, larger small crossover

Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger ready for Lego wheelies

Trump EPA lowers gas mileage targets, increases vehicle emissions