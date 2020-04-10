There's a redesigned Nissan Frontier just around the corner but the current model is still very good, especially if you buy your trucks on value more than anything else. And the current Frontier has been made even better for 2020 with a more powerful, more efficient V-6.

Karma has developed a modular platform capable of spawning both battery-electric and extended-range EVs. To demonstrate the flexibility of the platform, Karma unveiled a self-driving van based on the platform and said a supercar is coming soon.

A team in Ohio plans to build a replica of the $3.4 million Lykan Hypersport out of an old Porsche Boxster. It's using a 2007 Boxster S as the donor vehicle and a Lykan Hyperport fiberglass body shell originally developed for the “Fast and the Furious” live action show.

First drive review: 2020 Nissan Frontier has all the heart

Karma unveils self-driving electric van based on E-Flex platform

Genius Garage to turn a Porsche Boxster into a Lykan Hypersport

Updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, Equinox crossovers delayed until 2021

Empty roads set stage for new Cannonball Run cross-country record of 26 hours, 38 minutes

Megawatt-scale fuel cell agreement could bring large hydrogen-powered ships

Caterham returns with 1970s-inspired Super Seven 1600

2020 Mazda CX-9 earns Top Safety Pick+ award

Armored 2020 Lincoln Navigator is a leather-lined, luxury bunker on wheels

Electrify America offering discounted pricing for Kia Niro EV drivers