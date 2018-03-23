2019 Cadillac CT6, 2020 Ford Bronco, 2019 Kia K900: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Enlarge Photo

Cadillac revealed the refreshed 2019 CT6; We shed light on the 2020 Ford Bronco; and we got our first look at the 2019 Kia K900. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac revealed the refreshed 2019 CT6 with a new V-Sport model, updated tech, and tweaked front and rear fascias influenced by the Escala concept.

Cadillac announced a new twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter DOHC V-8 engine will power the 2019 CT6 V-Sport. Producing 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, the new V-8 has plenty of twist, putting Cadillac in the game with the Germans and their small-displacement turbocharged V-8s.

Word got out that the donut half doors Jeep showed at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show on the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler won't be heading into production in 2019. While regular half-doors will be offered in 2019, we're hoping the donut doors make it to production at a later date.

We put together everything we know about the new 2020 Ford Bronco so far. The SUV will feature a retro design and a hybrid powertrain, and it will be built in the U.S. Rumor has it the Bronco will feature solid axles for hard-core off-roading capability.

Kia gave us our first look at its 2019 K900 flagship sedan. Longer and wider than the model it replaces, it features a more elegant, minimalist design on the outside. Inside, it blends luxury with technology, including two 12.3-inch screens.