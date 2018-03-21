Audi A6, BMW X7, Equus Throwback: Car News Headlines

News
Cadillac spools up 4.2-liter DOHC twin-turbo V-8 Luxury
Dodge Viper memorabilia from Conner Avenue plant... Classic Cars
Audi's handsome new A6 makes its local debut next week at the 2018 New York auto show. Just one powertrain will be available at launch, a turbocharged V-6, but we're expecting plug-in hybrid and high-performance options to be added at a later date.
The latest prototypes for BMW's X7 are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear yet. The full-size SUV is on track for a debut in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.
The folks at Equus are back with another retro creation. This time it's a Chevrolet Corvette with a 1,000-horsepower output and styling cues from multiple past generations of America's sports car.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at 2018 New York auto show
2019 BMW X7 spy shots and video
Equus Throwback is a 1,000-HP homage to Corvette design
2018 Kia Stinger vs. 2018 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars
Fluff, buff, and safety stuff: 2019 Ford Fusion gets new face and tail, Co-Pilot360, and longer range
2019 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid gets 25 miles from revised battery
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet gain power and standard equipment
Police raid BMW headquarters in diesel emissions probe
Lincoln Navigator gets boost from Hennessey, but still no V-8
Nissan electric crossover utility with AWD will be breakthrough
