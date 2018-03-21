Audi A6, BMW X7, Equus Throwback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Equus Throwback Enlarge Photo

Audi's handsome new A6 makes its local debut next week at the 2018 New York auto show. Just one powertrain will be available at launch, a turbocharged V-6, but we're expecting plug-in hybrid and high-performance options to be added at a later date.

The latest prototypes for BMW's X7 are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear yet. The full-size SUV is on track for a debut in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

The folks at Equus are back with another retro creation. This time it's a Chevrolet Corvette with a 1,000-horsepower output and styling cues from multiple past generations of America's sports car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at 2018 New York auto show

2019 BMW X7 spy shots and video

Equus Throwback is a 1,000-HP homage to Corvette design

2018 Kia Stinger vs. 2018 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

Fluff, buff, and safety stuff: 2019 Ford Fusion gets new face and tail, Co-Pilot360, and longer range

2019 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid gets 25 miles from revised battery

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet gain power and standard equipment

Police raid BMW headquarters in diesel emissions probe

Lincoln Navigator gets boost from Hennessey, but still no V-8

Nissan electric crossover utility with AWD will be breakthrough

