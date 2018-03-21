Lincoln Navigator gets boost from Hennessey, but still no V-8

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Hennessey HPE600 Lincoln Navigator Enlarge Photo

Lincoln's Navigator impresses with its luxury and presence, but with a curb weight approaching 6,000 pounds the big SUV could definitely do with some added performance.

Sure, the stock 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is perfectly adequate with its 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, but extra grunt is certainly welcome.

And ever willing to provide that extra grunt is Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas. The company is among the first to provide upgrades for the latest Navigator and currently has two packages on offer delivering 500 and 600 hp, respectively.

The more powerful package is the HPE600, which will set you back $19,950 fully installed. It includes the powertrain upgrades as well as the requisite brake upgrades (Brembo 6-piston calipers and 15.1-inch rotors), a suspension lowering kit, and tasteful 22-inch wheels shod with performance rubber.

2018 Hennessey HPE600 Lincoln Navigator Enlarge Photo

Sadly, Hennessey doesn't perform a V-8 engine swap here. Instead, the company keeps the V-6 and performs the necessary upgrades to see it dish out serious power. Hennessey has plenty of experience with the powertrain as its the same unit fitted to Ford's F-150 Raptor, which Hennessey has been tuning for over a year.

Among the upgrades are a high-flow intake, modified wastegate, enhanced intercooler, catback exhaust system, and ECU retune. Hennessey also fully tests the upgraded vehicle on the dyno and its private track.

The resulting performance includes a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and a quarter mile time of 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. Now we have to see it go up against Hennessey's tuned Cadillac Escalade.

Hennessey will limit production of its tuned Navigator to just 200 units for the 2018 model year.