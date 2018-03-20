2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet gain power and standard equipment





Following the refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan's debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show, the luxury brand will bring the updated C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet to the 2018 New York auto show. Revealed on Tuesday, both body styles are in for additional standard equipment and more power.

The exteriors of both cars remain quite similar, though the front and rear ends are slightly reworked. Both body styles gain a standard diamond radiator grille and LED headlights. A new LED Intelligent Light System with ultra wide high beams is also optional, while the taillights are now full LEDs as well.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Enlarge Photo

Like the C-Class sedan, the two-doors gain an updated 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine producing 255 horsepower, up 14 hp. The engine's torque figure goes unchanged at 273 pound-feet. Mercedes-Benz also promises greater efficiency, though EPA fuel economy estimates are not available yet.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Enlarge Photo

More power also comes to the C43 AMG models. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine now produces 385 hp, up from 362 hp previously, though torque holds steady at 384 lb-ft. The brand's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is optional for the C300, but it remains standard on the AMG C43 models. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds for the C43 Coupe, 4.6 seconds for the C43 Cabriolet, 5.9 seconds for the C300 Coupes (rear-drive or 4Matic), and 6.1 seconds for the C300 Cabriolets.

AMG-Line C-Classes also get chrome pins to compliment the diamond radiator grille and a specific AMG front bumper with more pronounced air intakes. An optional "Night Package" will black out colored trim elements at the front and rear of the cars, should a buyer select the package.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Enlarge Photo

Inside the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, a 10.25-inch center display instead of the 7.0-inch unit in the sedan. Like the sedan, however, a fully digital instrument cluster is optional, and it offers three visual styles: "Classic," "Sport" and "Progressive." Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls mimic a smartphone and can control the entire gauge cluster and infotainment system in one place, but the touchpad and controller will handle it just as well, now with haptic feedback. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Qi wireless charging are standard.

On the safety front, both the Coupe and Cabriolet benefit from trickle-down S-Class technology. The latest driving assistance system will allow the cars to drive themselves semi-autonomously in certain situations thanks to improved camera and radar systems. Radar and cameras scan up to 1,640 feet ahead, while another radar system scans 820 feet ahead, 130 feet to the sides, and 260 feet to the rear. Navigation map data is incorporated into the adaptive cruise control to help the cars slow down for bends, toll booths, junctions, and roundabouts.



2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Enlarge Photo

Meanwhile, Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist (essentially, automatic emergency braking) become part of the Active Steering Assist system and can help prevent or mitigate the severity of crashes with cars or pedestrians.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will go on sale in late 2018. For more on the New York auto show, visit our dedicated hub.