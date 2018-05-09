Lagonda previews ultra-luxury electric SUV coming in 2021

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan better watch out as Aston Martin's revived ultra-luxury brand Lagonda is preparing an SUV for launch in 2021.

A preview sketch released Wednesday gives us our first look at the Lagonda SUV and hints at similar radical design themes to those featured on the Lagonda Vision concept unveiled in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

"The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision concept," Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman confirmed. "It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place."

Aston Martin is committed to launching at least two Lagonda models as part of its much-hyped Second Century plan. The first will be the SUV. The second will be a sedan pegged for a 2023 arrival. A coupe is also a possibility at some point.

Launching the SUV first makes sense as the vehicle can borrow elements from Aston Martin's own SUV, rumored to be called a Varekai, which is due in 2019. (The Lagonda will be based on its own dedicated electric car platform, though.)

Furthermore, technology envisioned for the sedan and previewed in the Lagonda Vision concept, such as solid-state batteries with 400 miles of range and a high level of self-driving capability, likely won't be ready in time for the 2021 launch of Lagonda's first model. Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has previously stated that he doesn't expect self-driving technology to be at a credible stage until the middle of the next decade.

It may seem odd that Aston Martin is taking such a radical approach in what is typically a conservative segment. Essentially, the automaker is out to target a younger affluent buyer more interested in the latest technology as opposed to the latest marquetry techniques. Think Silicon Valley types and startup millionaires.

“In reviving one of the most iconic names in motoring we have created a unique opportunity, one that allows us to cast aside an inherited 20th century approach and instead design cars around 21st century demands and desires,” Palmer explained. “The Lagonda SUV is the first of its kind: a spacious, high-performance 4x4 that successfully reconciles a love of technology, luxury and style.”

Production of the Lagonda models will take place at Aston Martin's new plant in St Athan, Wales.