Nissan is working on a new generation of its Z sports car. The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year.

We possibly now have our first look at the new Z logo that will feature on the car.

Nissan filed for trademark protection of this stylized “Z” with several intellectual property registries around the globe, including Canada. A filing with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office was made on March 12, as first discovered by New Nissan Z forum.

What's most interesting is the retro design of the logo, which matches the Z logo used on the original 240Z launched in 1969. This ties in rumors that surfaced in January that the next Z will take on a retro look inspired by the 240Z—round headlights included. Those same rumors claim the car will come with 400 horsepower from a turbocharged V-6, pointing to it possibly being called a 400Z.

1970 Nissan 240Z

The engine in question is likely the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 cribbed from Infiniti's 400 Red Sport, which delivers 400 hp. While Infiniti only pairs the engine with automatic transmissions, Nissan is likely to still offer a manual alternative. Hopefully with the current Z's rev-matching feature too, so you can continue to sound like a pro during shifts.

As mentioned, test mules for the car are already out and about. They point to the new Z being smaller than the current model.

Nissan spokesman Dan Passe said the company "regularly files trademarks for creative properties that may or may not be used for future products and or services," and that the company "does not comment on speculation or future product plans.”

Alongside the new Z logo, Nissan filed trademark protection for a revised version of its own logo. The new logo takes on a more minimalist look whose flat design is also better suited for digital materials.