Will Aston Martin's SUV be called a Varekai?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for production Aston Martin DBX due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin is developing its first-ever SUV for launch in 2019 or 2020.

The vehicle was previewed by the DBX concept at the 2015 Geneva auto show and has been confirmed for production at Aston Martin's new plant under construction in Wales.

Autocar recently discovered a trademark application for what might be the SUV's name: Varekai.

Varekai is the name of a Cirque du Soleil production, and depending on who you ask it means “wherever” in one of the Romani languages or “talented” in Quebec slang. Importantly, it is in keeping with Aston Martin's practice of using names starting with the letter V for most of its models apart from the DB series.

Aston Martin DBX concept Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin hinted at the final design of its SUV in a highly stylized teaser sketch released in 2017. The teaser suggests the SUV will feature a longer, flatter roof compared to the DBX concept, which was more of a coupe on stilts than a proper SUV. Aston Martin's new SUV will also feature four doors and a tailgate.

Aston Martin will use its own platform for the SUV rather than adopt an existing Mercedes-Benz platform, as has been speculated since 2009’s unveiling of the Mercedes GL-based Lagonda concept. The plan is to stick to extruded and bonded aluminum for the construction, which is the same process Aston Martin uses for its sports cars. The SUV platform will be flexible enough to spawn the two cars promised by the revived Lagonda brand, likely to be a sedan and SUV.

An electric powertrain has been confirmed for the SUV but might not be available at launch. We're also expecting V-8, V-12 and hybrid options to be offered. The electric powertrain is expected to be the same one Aston Martin is developing for its RapidE electric sedan due in 2019.

Rivals for the SUV will include the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, high-end versions of the Land Rover Range Rover, and the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.