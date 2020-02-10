Ford used last week's Chicago Auto Show to unveil an updated version of its GT supercar. Among the updates was a boost in power, plus the availability of a special edition called the GT Liquid Carbon and boasting a delicious exposed carbon fiber finish.

Ford doesn't simply skip the paint on the GT Liquid Carbon and call it a day. All of the carbon fiber is taken from the same batch so its weave matches panel to panel. This increases the time required to build the car, which is part of the reason (there are other upgrades, too) Ford is charging $750,000 for the car, or about $250,000 more than a standard GT.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus founder Jim Glickenhaus noticed this and was quick to point out on social media that an exposed carbon fiber finish on his rival SCG 004S supercar will cost just $60,000. The company will also offer a tint for no extra charge. The SCG 004S starts at about $400,000.

But the advantages of the SCG 004S over the GT don't end there, as Glickenhaus also pointed out. For example, he reminded us that the SCG 004S comes with three seats and the choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmissions. The GT is a two-seater with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission only.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

Glickenhaus also noted that the SCG 004S boasts a supercharged V-8 versus the GT's twin-turbocharged V-6. Final numbers are yet to be confirmed but the SCG 004S should have about 680 horsepower versus the 660 of the GT. Buyers looking for more power, we're talking around 860 hp, can opt for a street-legal version of the SCG 004C race car, referred to as the SCG 004CS. Even with all of the extra power and the modifications required for racing, Glickenhaus said this SCG 004CS will still cost about $100,000 less than the $750,000 GT Liquid Carbon.

And finally, Glickenhaus said SCG 004 variants will weigh about 700 pounds less than the already lithe GT, which should guarantee staggering performance whether you're on the road or track.

We'll also point out that SCG doesn't require buyers to formally apply for a build slot, like Ford does with the GT. At SCG, it's more of a first come, first served basis.

SCG is almost ready to put the 004 line into production. The build run for 2020 is already sold out but slots for 2021 are still available. Production will be handled at the former Highcroft Racing facility in Danbury, Connecticut, and the company has a goal to build SCG 004 supercars at the rate of 100 per year.