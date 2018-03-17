Audi e-tron GT, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Runge FF07: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi this week gave us our first look at an electric super sedan in the works. It is called the e-tron Gran Turismo, or e-tron GT for short, and it will be launched by the Audi Sport division early next year. Sadly, it could end up replacing the R8 as the Audi go-fast division's flagship.

If you prefer your super sedans to run on gasoline, we have a treat for you. This week we slid behind the wheel of the latest BMW M5 to find out if it's regained the feel earlier generations are known for. It's fast, it's powerful, and now we also know if it offers the feel M fans expect.

Ford's given us our first look at the new Mustang Shelby GT500 coming in 2019. We've put together a list of everything we know so far about the car.

Ford also released the first teaser image of the reborn Bronco. Set to return in 2020, the new SUV appears to be very retro in design with a squared-off design, tailgate-mounted spare tire, and upright windshield. The Jeep Wrangler is clearly the Blue Oval's target.

If you're after the biggest luxury car money can buy, look no further than the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman. It starts at a little over $600,000, and should you buy one you'll be in the same company as former popes, kings and queens, and the odd dictator.

There's a young man by the name of Christopher Runge who's building sports cars the exact same way that Porsche or Mercedes-Benz might have done in the immediate years following WWII. We're talking with paper drawings, sheet metal and hammers. The result can best be described as automotive works of art.

Lexus plans to get into the yacht business. The Japanese automaker, whose parent company Toyota has a marine division, is looking at launching a 65-footer.

Google founder Larry Page is in the flying taxi race. His new company Kitty Hawk this week revealed its design for the Cora fully autonomous, fully electric flying taxi.