LS7-related crate engine delivers 750 naturally aspirated horsepower





Mercury Racing 7.0-liter SB4 V-8 crate engine Enlarge Photo

Mercury Marine wants to put a greater emphasis on high-performance car engines in the near term, and if the 7.0-liter SB4 crate engine is any indication of the company's future, then sign us up.

The SB4 crate engine is based on General Motors' LS7 7.0-liter V-8, which last did duty in the fifth-generation Camaro's Z/28 model. However, Mercury Racing, the company's automotive engine division, only uses the LS7's block and designed its own aluminum dual-overhead cam heads—oh yes, a DOHC LS7.

With the new heads, the SB4 engine makes 750 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. Did we mention it's naturally aspirated? That's right. No turbocharger or supercharger here. This is all engine, all the time, just as the muscle car gods intended, and it will scream to 8,000 rpm.

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Enlarge Photo

The SB4 crate engine is intended for pre-1968 muscle cars, according to the company, and it will bolt up to almost any automatic or manual transmission, too. Mercury Racing will make it even easier to have a fully ready package and will offer the necessary ECU with the correct tune, alternator, AC pump, pulleys, and belts for turn-key fun.

But, the SB4 crate engine also costs a whopping $32,995 for the full package. Those who do drop the rather large sum on the crate engine will have peace of mind, though. Mercury Racing will include a 12-month warranty on all of the components.

And if it's more power you're after, there's always the company's forthcoming 9.0-liter DOHC QC4 crate engine. It will make a staggering 1,350 hp.