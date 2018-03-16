Jeep teases two of its Moab Easter Safari concepts





2018 Moab Easter Jeep Safari concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Jeep once again plans to show off a slew of wild concept vehicles as it prepares for the 52nd annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. Ahead of the event, which takes place from March 24 to April 1, the brand teased two of the concepts in sketches released on Thursday.

The SUVs shown are obviously based on the 2018 JL Wrangler, though one is more clearly defined than the other. We spy a well-known badge residing on one vehicle: Jeepster. Jeep fans will recall the "Jeepster" name dates back to 1948 with the Willys-Overland Jeepster models. The name was revived in 1966 and we can see plenty of second-generation Jeepster inspiration in the teaser image. Specifically, the two-tone paint scheme looks properly retro.

The second teaser simply shows the front end of a JL Wrangler, but we spy a few add-ons. There's a grille guard, a new front bumper, and a ram-air hood. Obviously, some LED trail lights are hooked up to the grille guard. And, the tires shown are more than likely of the massive all-terrain type.

2018 Moab Easter Jeep Safari concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Jeep partners with Mopar to create the concept vehicles, so we'll likely see how the Mopar accessory and performance part catalog can be put to good use with the selection of concept vehicles. We'll bring you the latest on the vehicles as we approach the Moab Easter Safari in just a week.