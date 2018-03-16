Mercedes-AMG Project One, Lincoln Aviator, Ford Bronco: Today's Car News

News
16 minutes ago
Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor ShowEnlarge Photo
We have our first video of Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar on the road, and the car looks absolutely wild. Unfortunately, we don't get to hear its Formula 1 engine just yet as the Project One in the video gets around in electric mode only.
Lincoln has confirmed the return of the Aviator. A concept will be shown at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show and the production version should follow in the next couple of years.
Another vehicle making a comeback is the Ford Bronco, a teaser for which was released on Thursday. The teaser reveals a very boxy, very retro design is pegged for the new body-on-frame SUV.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
