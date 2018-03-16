Mercedes-AMG Project One, Lincoln Aviator, Ford Bronco: Today's Car News

Mar 16, 2018
Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

We have our first video of Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar on the road, and the car looks absolutely wild. Unfortunately, we don't get to hear its Formula 1 engine just yet as the Project One in the video gets around in electric mode only.

Lincoln has confirmed the return of the Aviator. A concept will be shown at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show and the production version should follow in the next couple of years.

Another vehicle making a comeback is the Ford Bronco, a teaser for which was released on Thursday. The teaser reveals a very boxy, very retro design is pegged for the new body-on-frame SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG Project One looks insane on the road

Lincoln Aviator concept teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Look out, Jeep: new Ford Bronco teased alongside smaller off-road SUV

2019 Ram 1500 first drive: the luxury car of pickup trucks

2020 Ford Explorer spy shots

Ford's future 300-mile all-electric performance SUV: what we know

2020 Audi R8 GT spy shots

Updated 2019 Kia Sorento priced from $26,980

GM to commercialize Cruise AV self-driving car in 2019

Tesla employees say Model 3 parts need substantial rework after production

