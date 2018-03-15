McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection is the darker side of the supercar

Follow Jeff Add to circle



McLaren Special Operations is the extension of the automaker tasked with bringing extra special versions of its super machines to life. This is often done through bespoke requests made by customers, but sometimes MSO produces a limited run of vehicles designed in a spec of its choosing. We think the MSO folks have been watching "This is Spinal Tap" lately because the newest special edition is all about black. This is the McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection, and the shapely coupe has used up all of the remaining black paint in Woking.

MSO is plucking 100 570GTs from the production line and turning them into "none-more-black" poster cars. The body is painted in Carbon Black, while a few extra bits of bodywork receive the Black Pack. That means the front and rear splitters, side skirts, and air intakes have been changed from their standard dark palladium shade and now fit far better with the moonless midnight hue found all throughout this 570GT. Further complementing the exterior style are a set of gloss black lightweight forged wheels that hide black brake calipers for the carbon ceramic brakes.

McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection Enlarge Photo

Your eyes better get used to the dark as you creep into the cabin because the darkness theme continues inside. The seats are trimmed in Jet Black semi-aniline leather, while Carbon Black Alcantara covers the center tunnel, headliner, the lower section of the instrument panel, and even surrounds the speakers. In case you forgot which division devised this dark delight, there are MSO logos on the headrests and an MSO bespoke dedication plate in the center console. Even the MSO ignition key is painted Carbon Black.

The car comes with a black-tinted panoramic roof, but it can be upgraded with an electrochromic roof with five shades of tint thanks to smart glass technology.

MSO makes its Titanium SuperSports Exhaust standard and adds a Nano Black finisher. This system reduces weight over the standard exhaust and adds 5dB to the sound. Also standard is the GT Upgrade Pack, which adds a vehicle lift system so the car doesn't scrape over curbs, a rearview camera, a power-adjustable steering column, and a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

We're already big fans of the McLaren 570GT. This is truly an everyday supercar that perfectly blurs the line between cozy grand touring luxury and mind-warping sports car performance. While it's nice to see such a vehicle offered in all of the options you'd find in a bag of Skittles, this MSO Black Collection version titillates the villainous side of our brains.

If you're interested in putting this evil wonder in your garage, you should act quickly. McLaren will build just 100 examples and each wears a starting price tag of just over $250,000.

