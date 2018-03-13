Porsche Mission E platform can support additional body styles





Porsche Mission E concept electric car Enlarge Photo

If the Porsche Mission E won't do, the luxury and sports car brand hinted it may have other variants in store following the car's launch in late 2019.

Nothing too radical, but the Mission E's platform, codenamed J1, can support additional body styles such as coupes and convertibles, Stefan Weckbach, head of electric car development at Porsche, told Car and Driver. He also noted rear-wheel drive is a very good possibility for some Mission E models.

Porsche also hinted the Mission E Cross Turismo concept rolled out at last week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show has a decent shot at production. The concept car boasts a higher ride height and a more wagon-like rear end, but still features an estimated 300-mile range and is compatible with an 800-volt charging system. The system will charge 80 percent of the battery in as little as 15 minutes.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept Enlarge Photo

What won't J1 underpin? SUVs. Weckbach said the platform doesn't work well with taller vehicles and high floors.

We do know that Bentley and Audi want in on the J1 platform, which Porsche developed itself. It's different from Audi and Porsche's co-developed PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, which won't be ready for a few more years.

Last November, a report suggested both brands applied to develop their own electric cars on the J1 architecture, and Bentley has already confirmed it will develop an electric sports car at some point. The EXP 12 Speed 6e concept shown at the 2017 Geneva auto show may preview Bentley's future sports car.

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Meanwhile, Audi may have already decided on the e-tron GT name for its J1-based electric car. Ex-Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann last fall said the Audi go-fast division would launch an electric car in 2020 or 2021.

All of the potential future derivatives discussed will arrive next decade following the production Mission E's debut in 2019. And thus far, Porsche hasn't even revealed what the Mission E's production name will be.

Stay tuned.

