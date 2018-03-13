Ferrari 250 GTO continuation car, Lexus yacht, Polestar 1: Car News Headlines

Mar 13, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Polestar 1

Polestar 1

Enlarge Photo

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has indicated that the Italian firm could build a run of 250 GTO continuation cars. Considering the originals cost tens of millions of dollars, we're sure any new examples would bring in some serious cash for Ferrari's coffers.

Lexus plans to get into the yacht business. The Japanese automaker, whose parent company Toyota has a marine division, is looking at launching a 65-footer.

Polestar has started accepting orders on its Polestar 1. With the 600-horsepower luxury coupe to be built at a rate of just 500 per year, anyone interested had better get their orders in early.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs

Lexus plans to put a yacht into production

Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit

Buick to drop its own name from future cars

2021 Ford Escape spy shots

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid rated by EPA at 47 mpg combined

Aston Martin working on “brother of Valkyrie” to compete at LaFerrari, McLaren P1 level

With hybrid cars, automakers look to blend their pitches (and prices) to sell more

Mercedes-AMG standalone SUV isn't happening, GT Black Series coming in 2020

In pictures: Volkswagen TDI diesels await their fate in Pike's Peak shadow

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit
No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand
2021 Ford Escape spy shots 2021 Ford Escape spy shots
Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.