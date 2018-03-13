Jaguar Land Rover SVO ready to tackle EV tuning

Mar 13, 2018

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Enlarge Photo

The electrified car tuning frontier is just now opening, and Jaguar Land Rover Specialty Vehicle Operations (SVO) is more than eager to take an early first step.

It will be a challenge, but SVO engineers are eager to meet roadblocks that lay ahead, John Edwards, head of Jaguar Land Rover's personalization and performance arm, said in a recent interview.

He told Motoring in a report published Saturday that despite the challenges, SVO will develop a range of performance cars based on forthcoming electrified cars from Jaguar Land Rover, including battery-electric cars.

A potential starting place for SVO is the Jaguar I-Pace. When asked if an SVO-tuned I-Pace is in the works, Edwards smirked and said "possibly."

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar

Enlarge Photo

Any future SVO-tuned electric cars will still likely wear SVO's "SVR" performance badge, according to the report, which makes an I-Pace SVR quite possible. Jaguar will also take the I-Pace racing in its own one-make series alongside Formula E.

Edwards commented that the rules of electric car performance aren't yet cast in stone like the internal combustion engine, and it will give engineers plenty of freedom to define what a purely electric SVO nameplate can accomplish. Besides additional power, he said electric cars could push a redefinition of a "performance car."

Ahead of any I-Pace SVR will be the regular Jaguar I-Pace. The electric crossover will boast an estimated 240-mile range and produce 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque from two electric motors.

The I-Pace will reach dealerships in the second half of 2018 with a $70,495 starting price.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand
2021 Ford Escape spy shots 2021 Ford Escape spy shots
Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit
Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.