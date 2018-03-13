Jaguar Land Rover SVO ready to tackle EV tuning





2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Enlarge Photo

The electrified car tuning frontier is just now opening, and Jaguar Land Rover Specialty Vehicle Operations (SVO) is more than eager to take an early first step.

It will be a challenge, but SVO engineers are eager to meet roadblocks that lay ahead, John Edwards, head of Jaguar Land Rover's personalization and performance arm, said in a recent interview.

He told Motoring in a report published Saturday that despite the challenges, SVO will develop a range of performance cars based on forthcoming electrified cars from Jaguar Land Rover, including battery-electric cars.

A potential starting place for SVO is the Jaguar I-Pace. When asked if an SVO-tuned I-Pace is in the works, Edwards smirked and said "possibly."

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar Enlarge Photo

Any future SVO-tuned electric cars will still likely wear SVO's "SVR" performance badge, according to the report, which makes an I-Pace SVR quite possible. Jaguar will also take the I-Pace racing in its own one-make series alongside Formula E.

Edwards commented that the rules of electric car performance aren't yet cast in stone like the internal combustion engine, and it will give engineers plenty of freedom to define what a purely electric SVO nameplate can accomplish. Besides additional power, he said electric cars could push a redefinition of a "performance car."

Ahead of any I-Pace SVR will be the regular Jaguar I-Pace. The electric crossover will boast an estimated 240-mile range and produce 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque from two electric motors.

The I-Pace will reach dealerships in the second half of 2018 with a $70,495 starting price.