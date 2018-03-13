BMW M boss says future electric cars will not be silent

Mar 13, 2018

2019 BMW i8

2019 BMW i8

Enlarge Photo

Automakers are seemingly supporting the idea that the future of the automobile is, indeed, electric. Some makes will have it easier than others, but for BMW's M division, it will work to solve the issue of sound.

Since electric cars are nearly silent, M division's head Frank van Meel, told CarBuzz in a report published Sunday that silence won't be an option. Although he doesn't have an answer today, he was adamant that future electric cars won't be completely quiet.

There's truth to this outside the realm of pleasant snarling exhaust notes and burly engine tones. By September 2020, electric cars in the U.S. must adhere to new regulations for electric vehicles to make noise at speeds slower than 18.6 mph. So, no matter what, electric cars will make some noise. Nissan already released the tone it plans to use, which it calls "Canto."

Performance vehicles are different, however. Whatever tone BMW's M or other performance brands adopt, it will become a standard one day, van Meel said. He likened the eventual acceptance to "Star Wars" and pod racers. 

He explained the sound is completely artificial, but fans accept that sound as true to form. 

"So with electric cars there will be sound also. I don’t know exactly what it will sound like, but we will find a solution as always," he said. "They will come to the mind as completely natural one day.”

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Everything we know about the 2019 Toyota Supra Everything we know about the 2019 Toyota Supra
Chinese firm reaches deal with Techrules to use turbine extended-range electric powertrain Chinese firm reaches deal with Techrules to use turbine extended-range electric powertrain
Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs
Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.