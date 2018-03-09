2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option

Mar 9, 2018

Genesis G70

Genesis, Hyundai's standalone luxury brand, will offer a manual transmission on its upcoming 2019 G70 compact sport sedan, a representative for the automaker said Friday. The row-your-own option places the G70 in the segment that has become increasingly devoid of three-pedal options.

Genesis spokesman Kevin Smith told The Car Connection that a 6-speed manual will be paired with the G70's standard 2.0-liter turbo-4, but he didn't elaborate on pricing or trim level availability.

The EPA's website reveals that the more powerful 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine will be available exclusively with the 8-speed automatic that's optional with the turbo-4. G70s fitted with all-wheel drive will also be an automatic-only affair, meaning the G70 stick-shift will be for purists: turbo-4 and rear-wheel drive.

Genesis G70

Genesis G70

Enlarge Photo

As for fuel economy, the 6-speed manual takes a hit. Rear-wheel-drive G70s powered by the 2.0-liter inline-4 with a manual will return an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city, 28 highway, 22  combined. That's compared to 22/30/25 mpg for the a G70 with the automatic, the turbo-4, and rear-wheel drive.

The EPA's website revealed fuel economy for the rest of the lineup: 21/28/23 mpg with the turbo-4, the 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive, 18/26/21 mpg with the optional V-6, and 18/25/20 mpg with the V-6 and all-wheel drive.

Genesis plans to launch the G70 in early 2018 as a 2019 model, and we should see pricing fall in the high $30,000 bracket—just enough to slightly undercut premium rivals.

The Cadillac ATS, Audi A4, and BMW 3-Series offer manuals, but they're among the last small luxury four-doors with shift-it-yourself gearboxes.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

HI-RES GALLERY: Genesis G70
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show
2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option 2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 to offer manual transmission option
Hennessey mulls quad-turbo engine for Venom F5 hypercar Hennessey mulls quad-turbo engine for Venom F5 hypercar
China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.