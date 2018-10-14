McLaren Speedtail teased ahead of October 26 debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



McLaren on Friday gave us the most revealing look yet at its upcoming successor to the legendary F1 in the form of a teaser shot posted on social media.

The new car is called the Speedtail, and it is confirmed for a reveal on October 26.

The car, which has being doing the rounds under the code name BP23, will be McLaren's fastest, most powerful road car to date.

In other words, the Speedtail will be faster than the original F1, which set a world record in the 1990s with its 243 mph top speed, and it will also come with more than the 903 horsepower of the P1 hypercar.

McLaren F1 chassis number 069

McLaren says to expect a final figure over 986 hp, generated by a hybrid system combining the McLaren 720S's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric drive system.

The Speedtail will mimic the F1's center seating position with a passenger seat located either side of the driver, but the new car won't go chasing lap times or race wins like the F1. McLaren says the Speedtail is more of a “hyper-GT.” It is expected to even have its own bespoke luggage set.

While we'll see the Speedtail in less than a fortnight, deliveries aren't due to commence until late 2019. Speaking of the reveal, McLaren will host a private debut for customers ahead of its public debut. There, 106 lucky individuals will see the car first before McLaren Special Operations begins the customer personalization process ahead of production.

Why 106? Because the number matches the original run of McLaren F1s.