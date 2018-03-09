AMG boss thinks Project One will break all-time Nürburgring record of 6:11.13

Mar 9, 2018
Follow Joel

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar is without question going to be fast: it's a street-legal car with a Formula 1 race car's powertrain.

Now it seems the Project One might set a new bar for defining fast: destroying the all-time Nürburgring lap record.

AMG boss Tobias Moers told Autocar that "it's reasonable to speculate" the brand's new hypercar would aim to beat the all-time 'Ring lap record.

That record in question was 6 minutes and 11.13 seconds set in 1983 by a Porsche 956 race car with Stefan Bellof behind the wheel.

The current lap record for a street-legal car is the 6:43.22 set last year by the McLaren P1 LM. And the record for production cars is the 6:47.3 set by Porsche 911 GT2 RS, also set last year.

Tobias Moers

Tobias Moers

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG hasn't released full details in regards to the Project One's powertrain, but it will have over 1,000 horsepower from a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 and four electric motors. The engine is mated to an electric motor that helps send power to the rear wheels. There's a second electric motor integrated with the turbocharger setup to help spin the compressor. And then for additional power and traction there are two more electric motors powering the front wheels.

Due to its sleek body and active aerodynamics, the Project One should produce around 1,500 pounds of downforce at speed, which will aid in its quest to race around the 'Ring.

Whether the Project One can become the world's fastest car around the 'Ring is yet to be seen, but if accomplished, it will be quite a feat considering it's a production car.

The Project One is expected to be revealed in production form later this year. AMG will also reveal the name of the car at the reveal.

Stay tuned.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show
China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva
Hennessey mulls quad-turbo engine for Venom F5 hypercar Hennessey mulls quad-turbo engine for Venom F5 hypercar
Pal-V Liberty flying car debuts in Geneva, starts at $400,000 Pal-V Liberty flying car debuts in Geneva, starts at $400,000
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.