Volvo S60 leak, LVCHI Venere, Hyundai full-size SUV: Car News Headlines

27 minutes ago
LVCHI Venere conceptEnlarge Photo
A photo of the redesigned Volvo S60 has surfaced, revealing a design that's very close to the larger S90. The new S60 is due on sale later this year and will be sourced from a plant in the United States for the first time.
Chinese firm LVCHI has surprised audiences at this week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show with the Venere concept. The design is unique as far as sedans go because it features a carbon fiber monocoque structure much like you'd find in a supercar, and according to LVCHI production will start next year.
Also due next year will be a full-size SUV from Hyundai. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a big, boxy design with influences from the recent redesign of the Hyundai Santa Fe.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Volvo S60 leaked
China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva
2020 Hyundai full-size SUV spy shots
2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs by $750
New Mercedes CLA/GLA due late this year, with Apple-like MBUX and plug-in electric power
Tesla Model 3 quality is terrible, but will it matter to buyers?
Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company rolls out Defender-based 6x6 Civilian Carrier
2018 Chevrolet Suburban review
Audi joins Italdesign and Airbus on Pop.Up autonomous flying car project
Mercedes-Benz takes the electric car plunge, but diesel is here to stay
